Student Brings Loaded Gun To NH Middle School

SOMERSWORTH, NH (CBS) – An 11-year-old student allegedly brought a loaded handgun to Somersworth Middle School on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the school at 11:15 a.m. and the gun was secured. The school resource officer also assisted in the investigation.

No one was injured, and police say there was “no evidence to indicate the weapon was used or intended to be used in any threatening manner.”

Police are investigating how the student got the gun.

An alert call went out to parents and a letter was sent to inform them of the incident.