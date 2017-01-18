Student Brings Loaded Gun To NH Middle School

January 18, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Somersworth NH

SOMERSWORTH, NH (CBS) – An 11-year-old student allegedly brought a loaded handgun to Somersworth Middle School on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the school at 11:15 a.m. and the gun was secured. The school resource officer also assisted in the investigation.

No one was injured, and police say there was “no evidence to indicate the weapon was used or intended to be used in any threatening manner.”

Police are investigating how the student got the gun.

An alert call went out to parents and a letter was sent to inform them of the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia