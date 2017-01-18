WBZ4[1]
Keller @ Large: Roger Goodell’s A Sniveling Little Wuss

January 18, 2017 7:17 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Roger Goodell

BOSTON (CBS) – So NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will spend next Sunday in Atlanta for the second straight week, watching the NFC title game, instead of coming to Foxboro, because he’s afraid of the hostile reception he might receive from Pats’ fans still angry over the Deflategate debacle?

Aw.

Boo-hoo.

Or should I just say – booo!

Yes, if he came to Sunday’s game, there’s a good chance Goodell would be booed by some in attendance. He deserves to be.

The franchise was harmed and Tom Brady had his name dragged through the mud because Goodell had neither the fortitude to tell bitter, jealous loser team owners there was nothing there, or the honesty and skill to run a legitimate investigation.

And there is absolutely nothing wrong with a little booing.

Read: Hurley: Why Roger Goodell Avoiding Foxboro Is A Big Deal

I doubt there’s a major sports player or coach who hasn’t heard some boos from time to time. Some of them don’t like it? Too bad.

Unless you want to force the fans to sit there quietly, you will get the boos along with the cheers.

It’s a part of the fabric of American sports that politicians and unpopular celebrities who show their faces at a stadium run the risk of being booed; apparently, it happened at Gillette last weekend when Justin Bieber’s picture was flashed on the scoreboard.

If Justin can handle it, so can Goodell.

So commissioner, don’t be a sniveling little wuss.

Change your plans, get up here and take your medicine.

We promise we’ll get it all out of our systems in one evening.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

