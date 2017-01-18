Over/Under: Will Roger Goodell Return To Foxboro As Long As He’s Commissioner?

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a Game of Jones Tuesday with Adam Jones and Tim McKone. In a round of Over/Under, they covered topics ranging from Roger Goodell’s potential return to Gillette Stadium to the Baseball Hall of Fame voting. Check out the questions and answers are below.

Players selected to the Baseball Hall of Fame: 2.5

“I guess I’ll take the over,” said Jones. “Just based on the voting, there should be more than two-and-a-half guys getting in. I would vote for way more than that number.”

Average fourth-quarter points for Isaiah Thomas for rest of the season: 9.9

“I’ve got to go under that number, just because it’s such a ridiculous number,” said Jones. “[Isaiah] is ridiculously hot right now, but that number has to come down. … I’d love to see Isaiah maybe up some of his scoring earlier in the game, too.”

Total yards for Le’Veon Bell in the AFC Championship Game: 145

“I’ve got to go under that number, just based on the fact that the Patriots haven’t given up even a 100-yard rusher … since C.J. Anderson in Denver last year,” said Jones. “I’m not telling you the Patriots totally take him away, but that’s a big number. … I think the smart bet is ‘under.'”

Games Claude Julien has left in his Bruins career: 5.5

“I think I’ve got to go over,” said Jones. “If they’re firing him based on the results of [losing 4-0 to the Islanders] they’ve done it by now, right? … I say he makes it at least through the All-Star Break.”

Games attended by Roger Goodell at Gillette Stadium while he is still NFL commissioner: 0.5

“I will take the under on that,” said Jones. “If he’s not coming this weekend when he was just in Atlanta, when’s he showing up?”

Listen to the full podcast below: