NightSide – Patriot Legend Steve Grogan Is In Studio

BOSTON (CBS)- Former New England Patriot quarterback Steve Grogan played his entire career with the franchise. Grogan was inducted to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 1995, and was elected to the club’s All Decade teams of both the 1970s and the 1980s. Though his career was derailed more than once due to injury, his contributions to the team are still celebrated to this day. For more than four decades, Grogan has also been a part of the Easter Seals team. Grogan joins Dan and Easter Seals CEO Paul Medeiros in studio tonight to talk about his time and work with both the Patriots and Easter Seals.

First aired January 17th, 2017.