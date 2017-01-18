WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Driver Escapes Serious Injury After Car Pinned Under Tanker Truck

January 18, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Hampton N.H., New Hampshire State Police

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – A driver somehow escaped serious injury after his car was pinned underneath a tanker truck on a busy New Hampshire road.

New Hampshire State Police shared photos from the crash, which took place on Route 101 East in Hampton around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Milford resident was driving his 2004 Honda Civic in the left lane while the tanker driven by a Somerville, Mass., man was in the right lane.

The driver of the Civic lost control and slid into the tanker. Both vehicles then slid into a nearby jersey barrier.

A truck and car were involved in a New Hampshire crash. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)



Despite being trapped in the precarious position, the Honda driver was not seriously injured. The man climbed out his passenger window and crawled out from beneath the truck.

He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for just over an hour following the crash.

