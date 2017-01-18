Mom Due In Court For Child Snatching In 1985 Missing Children Case

WARWICK, Rhode Island (CBS) — Elaine Yates and her two daughters, Kelly and Kimberly, hadn’t been seen since 1985–when authorities say she took off with them despite not having custody.

On Tuesday, Rhode Island State Police announced that, following a tip they’d received last month, Elaine and her daughters had been found safe, living in Houston, Texas under assumed names.

After being arrested and taken back to Rhode Island Tuesday, Elaine now faces a more than 30-year-old child snatching charge. She’ll be arraigned Wednesday in Kent Superior Court in Warwick.

Police say they believe Elaine abducted the children after a domestic dispute with her husband, Russell.

Rhode Island State Police worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety to find Elaine Yates living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. Her daughters were found living nearby, also under assumed names.

“Over the past 31 years, numerous leads had been investigated with negative results,” said Rhode Island State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin at a press conference Tuesday. “Days before Christmas this past year, members of our Major Crimes unit received information that Elaine Yates was living in Houston Texas under an alias name with her daughters.”

After she confirmed to investigators that she was Elaine Yates, she was arrested without incident and charged with child snatching Monday.

The news stunned Russell Yates, who initially filed the missing persons complaint for his wife and daughters on August 26, 1985.

“It’s all about my children,” Yates told the Providence Journal. “Hopefully they’ll want to get in touch with me. They’re adults now, so that’s up to them.”

Kimberly and Kelly were just 3 1/2 years and 10 months old, respectively, when they went missing.