Suspects Arrested In Milton After Car Chase

BOSTON (CBS) – Two suspects were arrested after leading police on a chase from Boston to Milton.

State, Milton and Boston Police converged on a usually quiet neighborhood just off East Milton Square Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators surrounded a white SUV that was dumped on a one street away, the end result of a chase that began with a report of a stolen car in Roxbury.

All of this happening right beside a Milton daycare center which was locked down. Rosemary Earley was picking up her four-year-old grandson.

“I mean you think you’re safe everywhere,” Earley said. “That’s kind of scary. You have to be on your guard all the time.”

Milton Police say Boston asked for help as they were chasing the vehicle. Two suspects ended up being taken into custody after investigators say they ran into the neighborhood.

Milton investigators say those suspects were handed over to Boston Police. Things quieted down after the arrest but neighbors are shaken.

“You never know but it’s always good to be vigilant and to watch what you’re doing and to keep an eye out just to kind of be careful cause you never know,” said Kathryn McKinnon.

Boston Police have not released the suspects’ names or what charges they face.