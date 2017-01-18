Police: Worker Falls To Death From Movie Theater Roof

January 18, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Kim Tunnicliffe, Millbury, Worker Killed

MILLBURY (CBS/AP) — Police say a man working on the roof of a Massachusetts movie theater died Tuesday after falling 30 to 35 feet to the ground.

Millbury police say the man, identified as John Folkes of Canton, was doing HVAC work on the roof of the Blackstone Valley Cinema De Lux shortly after noon Tuesday when he fell.

“The victim was handling a large aluminum heat exchanger, approximately four feet by four feet, on the roof, alone,” said Millbury Police Lt. Regina Rush-Kittle.

When police and emergency personnel arrived, a co-worker was performing CPR on the unresponsive victim.

Folkes was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say there were no witnesses or video surveillance.

They said he was an employee of Medford-Wellington Service Company out of Medford.

A coworker told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe that it’s not an easy job.

“Every day is dangerous,” he said.

Folkes’ death remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

