Police: Man Set House On Fire, Tried To Kill Ex-Wife With Ax

NORFOLK (CBS) – A 71-year-old man is accused of trying to kill his ex-wife with an ax and setting her house on fire in Norfolk.

A woman called 911 saying that she was locked in her bathroom because her ex-husband tried to kill her. Then, she called back frantically screaming that he set the house on fire.

Officers responded to the home at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and found 71-year-old Allen Stotts standing in the driveway holding an ax.

Stotts allegedly told officers he had tried to kill his ex-wife with the ax but missed so he set the house on fire with gasoline.

The victim was able to escape the home uninjured and was helped by a passing motorist.

Stotts is charged with attempted homicide, arson, intimidation of a witness, assault and malicious destruction. He will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Thursday morning.