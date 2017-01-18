Kate Merrill Named Anchor For ‘WBZ This Morning’

January 18, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Kate Merrill, WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS)– Kate Merrill has been named anchor at CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, effective immediately. Merrill will join Chris McKinnon as co-anchor for WBZ This Morning and WBZ News at Noon.

“Kate’s experience and expertise, along with her passion and understanding of Boston and its people, makes her a fantastic anchor,” said Johnny Green, News Director, WBZ-TV. “We are thrilled to have Kate assume the role as co-anchor.”

Merrill has been with WBZ-TV for nearly 13 years, joining the station in 2004 as a reporter. Before WBZ-TV, Merrill was a reporter for one year at WNBC-TV, in New York. Prior to that, Merrill was an anchor/reporter at ABC affiliate WKRN-TV in Nashville. During her time in Nashville, she received an Emmy Award for her role in covering the tornado that hit Tennessee in 1999. Merrill began her broadcasting career at Fox affiliate WICZ-TV in Binghamton, NY.

A native of Carlisle, MA, Merrill is a graduate of Lafayette College and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia