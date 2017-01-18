Kate Merrill Named Anchor For ‘WBZ This Morning’

BOSTON (CBS)– Kate Merrill has been named anchor at CBS Boston’s WBZ-TV, effective immediately. Merrill will join Chris McKinnon as co-anchor for WBZ This Morning and WBZ News at Noon.

“Kate’s experience and expertise, along with her passion and understanding of Boston and its people, makes her a fantastic anchor,” said Johnny Green, News Director, WBZ-TV. “We are thrilled to have Kate assume the role as co-anchor.”

Merrill has been with WBZ-TV for nearly 13 years, joining the station in 2004 as a reporter. Before WBZ-TV, Merrill was a reporter for one year at WNBC-TV, in New York. Prior to that, Merrill was an anchor/reporter at ABC affiliate WKRN-TV in Nashville. During her time in Nashville, she received an Emmy Award for her role in covering the tornado that hit Tennessee in 1999. Merrill began her broadcasting career at Fox affiliate WICZ-TV in Binghamton, NY.

A native of Carlisle, MA, Merrill is a graduate of Lafayette College and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and law.