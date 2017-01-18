Chris Hogan: Thigh Injury ‘Feeling Better Every Day’

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan appeared to suffer a potentially serious thigh injury during the Patriots’ win over the Houston Texans in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But the receiver downplayed the injury when asked about it.

“Feeling good,” Hogan told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday. “Just had a little minor setback in the game, but I’m working back every single day and feeling better every day.”

Hogan injured his thigh during the third quarter of the Patriots’ 34-16 win over the Texans. He eventually left the game and did not return, but told reporters that he could have returned and that the coaching and training staff decided to hold him out for precautionary reasons.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Hogan said he is “looking forward to getting out there and practicing this week.” Head coach Bill Belichick said that more information on Hogan’s injury will be available on Wednesday.

Hogan finished the Patriots’ win over the Texans with four catches on four targets for 95 yards.