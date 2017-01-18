Charlie Jacobs: Decision On Claude Julien Up To Cam Neely, Don Sweeney

January 18, 2017
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Claude Julien, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Claude Julien’s job security has become a hot topic surrounding the Boston Bruins as the 2016-17 season has progressed. Even for a team whose roster is not among the elite in the NHL, the Bruins are underachieving – particularly among most of their high-end talent. In situations like the one that the Bruins are in, it’s usually the head coach that pays the price.

But if Julien does end up getting the axe, the decision would not come from ownership.

Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs had a conversation with the Boston Herald’s Steve Buckley in which he left the decision on Julien’s future with the Bruins entirely up to the front office, led by team president Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney.

“That’s not my call to make,” Jacobs told Buckley when asked about a potential coaching change. “That’s on Cam and Donnie.”

Jacobs continued that Neely and Sweeney would need to notify him of any impending decisions regarding the coaching staff, but that his only job with Neely and Sweeney would be to “support them” in any move they make.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Jacobs family isn’t getting its hands dirty when it comes to making decisions on the roster or coaching staff. Moves like that are Neely’s call. But it’s an indication that, for a season in which Jeremy Jacobs called for the team to make a deep playoff run before it started, Neely and Sweeney themselves could be in trouble if the team misses the playoffs entirely for a third straight season.

The Jacobs family wants to sell playoff tickets. Every ownership group wants that. If they have to endure a third straight year without playoff hockey at TD Garden, major changes could be coming to the Bruins organization – and they could happen all the way at the top.

