Boston Makes Its Model Version Of City Open For Public Tours

BOSTON (CBS) – You’ve never seen Boston quite like this before.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency has made its model room open for public tours as of Tuesday.

Inside, there’s a 1 inch to 40-foot scale of the city, including the downtown area and Beacon Hill, North End, Charlestown, Back Bay and South Boston waterfront neighborhoods.

There are more than 5,000 buildings in the model, which was first built in the 1980s. The most complex model is the Custom House – it took about one month to make.

Officials with the agency say they are now offering tours on a regular basis because they want people to learn more about their work.

The model has attracted visitors from places like Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Ireland, Turkey, the Netherlands and Canada. On the first day of sign-ups, tours filled up through April, but more slots will be opening up.

Reservations are required for tours – sign up here.