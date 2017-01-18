SJC Orders Compromise In Drug Cases Tainted By Lab Scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has rejected a proposal for the mass dismissal of more than 24,000 drug convictions because of misconduct by a former state drug lab chemist.

Read: Complete SJC Ruling

The Supreme Judicial Court did, however, order prosecutors to throw out cases clearly tainted by the scandal.

Since 2012, courts have been struggling to deal with the fallout from the misconduct of Annie Dookhan, who tampered with evidence and falsified drug tests in criminal cases.

Many defendants are still waiting to challenge their convictions.

The court Wednesday declined to order the wholesale dismissal of cases sought by public defenders and the American Civil Liberties Union. The court also refused to adopt a recommendation from prosecutors that it take no new action.

The court ordered a three-phase approach to dealing with remaining cases.