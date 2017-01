PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (CBS) — Portsmouth Police are warning the public after marijuana-laced candy was found at a local high school.

Police posted on their Facebook page last week, saying a small number of the marijuana lollipops found at the school could be out in public.

Along with the warning, they posted the photo above.

The lollipops are covered with a transparent wrapping and tied with a red wire.

They asked people to call the department if they find one.