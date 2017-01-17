Oreo Cadbury Creme Eggs Are Coming To The United States

BOSTON (CBS) – This is one sweet treat.

Time magazine is reporting that Cadbury is bringing a limited edition Oreo Crème Egg to the United States. The hybrid dessert is already for sale in the United Kingdom.

The packaging includes little spoons to scoop out a whipped Oreo mixture from inside the chocolate egg shells. Early reviews suggest this might be an improvement on the original eggs, but note that they are very rich.

Oreo Cadbury Crème Eggs are expected to hit shelves in mid-February for 99 cents.