Off-Duty Officer Smashes Car Window To Revive Overdosed Driver In Brockton Crash

January 17, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Brockton Police

BROCKTON (CBS) — An off-duty officer used a boulder to smash a car window and help the overdosing driver after a crash Tuesday afternoon, Brockton Police said.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at West Elm and Brett Streets. Two cars were involved.

Brockton Police officer Nicole Anderson happened to be at the scene, and saw that the driver of one of the cars appeared to be having an overdose.

The scene of the crash in Brockton Tuesday afternoon. (Marc Vasconcellos/Brockton Enterprise)

She threw a boulder, pictured above, through the window of his car, and was able to revive him.

Police said there was no child in the pictured car seat at the time.

It wasn’t yet known if there were any other injuries resulting from the crash.

