NightSide – President Obama Slams Talk Radio

BOSTON (CBS) – As our nation discusses the concepts of “fake news” and media bias, President Obama joined Steve Kroft on 60 Minutes last night to reflect on his presidency and the state of our country. During the conversation, President Obama attacked talk radio for exacerbating the extreme partisanship in America. Are you surprised to hear the President take a parting shot at talk shows like NightSide on his way out the door? Or is it just one more example of how Obama has divided the nation instead of uniting it?

Originally broadcast January 16th, 2017.