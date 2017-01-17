Manchester Home Searched In Connection With 1981 N.H. Cold Case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are searching a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, in the case of a woman who once lived there and disappeared more than 35 years ago.

Tuesday’s search is related to the missing person’s case of Denise Beaudin. Her family last saw her on Thanksgiving 1981, when she was 23, with her boyfriend, Robert “Bob” Evans, and her infant daughter.

When relatives went to visit her a few days later, the couple and baby were gone. The attorney general’s office says the family didn’t contact police at the time. Authorities have begun a criminal investigation based on new information.

The search, aided by the FBI, could last several days. A section of the street was expected to be closed off.

The attorney general’s office has been in touch with Beaudin’s daughter. They also know where Evans is.