Weather Alert: PM Snow, Sleet, Rain | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Amazon Will Start Accepting Food Stamps For Online Grocery Orders

January 17, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Food Stamps

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Seven states have been selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for participation in a two-year online purchasing pilot program for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

New York, Maryland and New Jersey residents who use food stamps will be able to purchase eligible grocery items online from Amazon beginning this summer.

SNAP online ordering will follow the same rules as in-store purchasing. Participants in the program will be able to use their food stamps to purchase bread, fruit, vegetables, meats, fish, poultry, dairy products and other produce.

The other states in the program are Pennsylvania, Iowa, Washington and Oregon. People living there will be able to shop online through grocery stores like FreshDirect, Hart’s Local Grocers, Dash’s Market, Safeway, ShopRite and Hy-Vee, Inc.

Officials say benefits can’t be used to pay for any kind of fee, whether it’s for delivery, service or convenience.

The USDA plans to add additional retailers once the pilot program has been established.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia