Mayor Walsh Prepares To Give State Of The City Address

BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh will take the stage Tuesday night at Symphony Hall to lay out his vision for the upcoming year for the City of Boston.

This will be Walsh’s third State Of The City address, and the last of his first term as mayor.

“I’m excited about it,” Walsh told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “The first two were really laying out a foundation following a 20-year mayor. It takes time to get some initiatives in there, and we’re starting to see them come to life.”

He said Tuesday morning that his speech was nearly finished.

“I don’t want to change it too much, there’s a nice feel to it right now,” he said.

Walsh said the address will include concrete plans on education, policing, and the future of the city in general.

The mayor hopes to have this same job next year–but he knows he’ll face at least one challenger, City Councilor Tito Jackson, who announced his candidacy last week.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports