WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: PM Snow, Sleet, Rain | Forecast | BlogWeather App

An Appreciation Of Patriots’ Remarkable Consistency In Reaching Conference Championship

January 17, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: AFC Championship Game, Bill Belichick, Michael Hurley, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In sports, there are many measures of success. For some, success is a bottom-line business, measured only in championships. To some, rewriting the history books with new statistical achievements on a regular basis is considered success. To others, a consistent system of winning much more often than losing is the mark of a truly successful franchise.

For today’s exercise, as the Patriots prepare for their sixth consecutive appearance in the AFC Championship Game, we’re going to evaluate that final point.

In the history of the league, the Patriots rank rather highly on the list of championship game appearances. With 13 appearances in the conference title game, the Patriots rank fourth all time in NFL history. The Steelers, this week’s Patriots opponent, will be playing in their NFL-leading 16th conference title game. They’re followed by the 49ers (15), Cowboys (14) and then Patriots (13).

Considering the Patriots really got a late start in that regard (they had just two conference title game appearances prior to 2000), it’s impressive how much ground they’ve been able to make up since Bill Belichick joined the franchise at the turn of the century.

And so, if we examine the past 16 seasons, it is absolutely remarkable to see how consistent the Patriots have been when it comes to reaching the conference championship.

Just look at the numbers.

Conference Championship Game Appearances Since 2000

1. New England: 11
2. Pittsburgh: 6
3. Philadelphia: 5
4. Baltimore: 4
4. Green Bay: 4
4. Indianapolis: 4
7. Atlanta: 3
7. Carolina: 3
7. Denver: 3
7. New York Giants: 3
7. San Francisco: 3
7. Seattle: 3
13. Arizona: 2
13. Chicago: 2
13. Minnesota: 2
13. New Orleans: 2
13. Oakland: 2
13. New York Jets: 2

Four more teams — Tennessee, San Diego, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles/St. Louis — have one championship game appearance apiece, and that’s it.

In 17 opportunities as head coach of the Patriots, Belichick has led his team to the conference title game in 65 percent of his seasons. (He’s made it to the Super Bowl 38 percent of the time, with a chance now to make it 41 percent, but that’s a story perhaps for another day next week.)

In those 17 seasons there are 10 teams — nearly a third of the league — that have not reached even one conference championship game. The poor Buffalo Bills haven’t even tasted a playoff game in that time. The Bengals own a sad 0-7 postseason record in that span.

Those teams all spend countless hours every week of every year trying to improve, all with the goal of playing a game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Some teams have been unable to do it at all. Other teams — even some that are considered “successful” — have done it two or three times.

But the Patriots — ever-relevant, always legitimate — have made this trip 11 times since the turn of the century.

You can take this picture and take it one step further, too, as the Patriots have won six conference title games. The Steelers have won three, as have the Giants. The Ravens, Colts, Panthers, Seahawks and Broncos have each won two. The Eagles are 1-4. The Packers are 1-2.

Bill Belichick heads to the locker room after winning his NFL-record 23rd playoff game. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick heads to the locker room after winning his NFL-record 23rd playoff game. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

And now, with his 11th trip to the conference title game, Belichick now has more appearances than any other coach in history, moving past Hall of Famer Tom Landry.

Obviously, when that level of sustained winning takes place for such a long time, the measuring stick gets more fastidious, and merely making that conference title game becomes less of an accomplishment in and of itself. That is to be expected.

But with plenty of time between now and the kickoff, it’s always worthwhile to zoom out and compare the Patriots to the rest of the league during what has been a historic run that does not appear ready to end any time soon.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia