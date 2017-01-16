WBZ4[1]
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Reportedly Plunge After Texas Teams Lose

January 16, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: NFL, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON (CBS) – After the Patriots and Packers messed with Texas this weekend, a trip to the Super Bowl may be a little easier on your wallet.

USA Today reports that ticket prices for the big game have fallen by roughly 25 percent after losses by Lone Star State teams Dallas and Houston.

The Super Bowl will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5

The newspaper states that the cheapest seats were selling for $3,700 Monday morning. That might seem like a lot, but it’s $1,000 less than what the price was at the start of the weekend.

“I would expect prices to drop down below where they were last year, which was the most in-demand Super Bowl we had seen,” a SeatGeek spokesman tells USA Today.

The average price for a Super Bowl ticket is just over $4,600 compared to $6,109 on Friday, according to SeatGeek.

And ticket values might just keep falling.

“We expect to see prices drop consistently through the week and leading up to the Super Bowl,” TickPick CEO Brett Goldberg told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, USA Today says the AFC title game between the Patriots and Steelers at Gillette Stadium could be the most expensive conference championship in history, with a listing price at $636.

