Firefighters Battle Sudbury Blaze

January 16, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Sudbury

SUDBURY (CBS) — Firefighters battled a blaze Monday evening that tore through a Whitetail Lane home.

Flames broke out at about 7:30 p.m. in a 2 and a half story home in Sudbury while a man and a child were inside. Both escaped safely, and the other two residents of the home were out on an errand when the fire started.

The flames caused what fire officials called heavy damage to the home. (Photo courtesy of Sudbury Fire Department)

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, but the flames caused serious damage to the home, according to fire officials. There is no word yet on what caused the fire or where it originated.

No injuries were reported as a result of the flames.

 

