Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Coming Tuesday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert to give you a heads-up for the potential of deteriorating travel conditions Tuesday evening.

It is not expected to be a blockbuster storm but sufficient amounts of snow with some areas of sleet and freezing rain will cause problems on the roads.

While Boston and the coast will mainly see rain, areas inland, especially higher elevations such as Worcester County, could see significant snow and ice.

TIMING & TYPE:

The shield of precipitation will be advancing eastward into the region Tuesday afternoon. Most of it should NOT arrive in eastern Massachusetts until around 5-to-6 p.m.

It will start as rain in many areas but as the intensity ramps up it will likely switch over to wet snow over northern Mass. eastward to the Merrimack Valley.

Eventually, the snow line might collapse southward to around the Mass. Pike and perhaps a bit farther east onto the coastal plain during the night. There is some uncertainty pertaining to the presence of sleet and freezing rain.

Presently, it appears that a relatively narrow zone of a mix will exist between the snow and rain zones. Due to the complexity of this system, it is difficult to pinpoint that mix zone at this time. Further clarification and tweaking will be provided Tuesday when thermal profiles become more lucid.

Currently, I am not anticipating a widespread ice storm as many have been experiencing in the central plains states where our weather maker is now located.

The precipitation tempo will decrease as Wednesday morning progresses leaving just occasional light rain and mist or some light snow into the afternoon.

Some areas that flip over to wet snow closer to the coast later Tuesday night north and northwest of Boston may transition back to light rain or mist Wednesday morning. It will all end from west to east later in the afternoon.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL:

Based on current model guidance, I am leaning in the direction of more snow than some other forecasters but it bears watching as slight changes in the vertical layers of temperatures can produce very different results.

For now, I will predict from 4 up to a few pockets of 6-to-8 inches of wet, not fluffy snow from north central Mass. north and west.

Lower totals would exist south and east with the final amounts there dependent upon the duration of any sleet and freezing rain.

I believe that the immediate Boston area may only have a brief spell of wet snow with a coating or so while a mile or two inland, it mounts up to 2 inches or more.

WIND:

The wind will be ramping up especially as the energy is transferred to a so-called secondary storm developing near Long Island.

The wind will back from east to northeasterly and spike up to 20-40 mph especially along the coast by Wednesday morning.

As the storm moves farther out, the wind will back to more northerly Wednesday afternoon.

Thankfully, the high astronomical tides of the past several days are decreasing. Nevertheless, the high tide near 3:20 a.m. Wednesday may result in just some minor coastal flooding and splashover at vulnerable shore roads as some surge is added to the scheduled height of 9.6 feet coupled with the building seas. Less threat should exist during the 3:40 p.m. high tide.

The strung out area of low pressure will consolidate offshore into one primary intensifying storm and move away so fair, mild weather will return on Thursday.

