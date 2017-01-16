Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet, Rain Tuesday PM | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Driver Suffered Serious Injuries When Car Crashed Into Pole In Carver

January 16, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, Carver

CARVER (CBS) — A Plymouth man was seriously injured in a single-car crash Monday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was taken via medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston after crashing his car into a pole at about 3:50 p.m. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

First responders found the driver apparently suffering from a serious medical issue while trapped in his car where it crashed near 262 Tremont Street. The man’s exact injuries and current condition are currently unknown.

Police are not currently releasing the victim’s identity. Tremont Street was closed Monday evening as officers investigated the cause of the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia