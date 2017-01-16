Driver Suffered Serious Injuries When Car Crashed Into Pole In Carver

CARVER (CBS) — A Plymouth man was seriously injured in a single-car crash Monday.

Police say a 36-year-old man was taken via medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston after crashing his car into a pole at about 3:50 p.m. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

First responders found the driver apparently suffering from a serious medical issue while trapped in his car where it crashed near 262 Tremont Street. The man’s exact injuries and current condition are currently unknown.

Police are not currently releasing the victim’s identity. Tremont Street was closed Monday evening as officers investigated the cause of the accident.