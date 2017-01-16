Report: Josh McDaniels Won’t Take 49ers Job, Expected To Stay With Patriots

Weather Alert: Tuesday Night Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

January 16, 2017 11:20 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like there won’t be much change to the New England coaching staff this offseason.

At one point, there was talk that both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia would be heading elsewhere for head coaching duties. They both went through a handful of interviews during New England’s postseason bye week, and seemed destined to roam a sideline of their own in 2017.

But vacancies with the Rams, Chargers, Jaguars and Bills have already been filled, and it looks like all potential jobs for Patricia are now gone. For McDaniels, the San Francisco 49ers remained a strong possibility for his second head coaching gig, but now it’s looking like he’ll be remaining in New England as well.

According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, McDaniels is unlikely to take the San Francisco job and will remove his name from consideration:

After getting his start with the Patriots in 2001, eventually taking over as offensive coordinator from 2006-2008, McDaniels got his first crack as a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He was fired after a 3-9 start in 2010, then spent time as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2011 before returning to New England.

