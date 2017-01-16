WBZ4[1]
Road To Super Bowl LI Goes Through Foxboro, But Will It Be An Easy Ride?

January 16, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: AFC Championship, Bob Socci, Mike "Sarge" Riley, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) — Before we all get ahead of ourselves and book a ticket to Houston for the Super Bowl, let’s get ready for the Steelers on Sunday.

We heard all last week that the Texans didn’t stand a chance coming into Foxborough, and to just write them off before the game even started. I’m certainly not here to canonize the Steelers, but let’s give credit where credit is due.

The Patriots offensive line will have to change their tune after Saturday’s win over the Texans. Houston’s defensive line, led by Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus got to David Andrews and Shaq Mason. The Patriots had only 19 yards rushing in the first half.

New England usually finds a way to correct their mistakes, and on Sunday they’ll have to face the likes of James Harrison and Bud Dupree. The Steelers held Kansas City to just 227 yards of offense on Sunday.


But don’t get down on the Patriots. Tom Brady is 9-2 lifetime against the Steelers (including two AFC Championship wins) and 4-0 against them at Gillette Stadium. Brady has thrown 26 touchdowns and three interceptions against the Steelers, and is back in the AFC Championship for an unprecedented sixth straight season.

The Patriots are favored going into this game, and rightfully so, but it’s the Playoffs and it’s any given Sunday.


Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985

