Museum Of Fine Arts Honors Life And Work Of Dr. King

January 16, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Museum Of Fine Arts

BOSTON (CBS) — It was MLK day at the MFA, and in keeping with Dr. King’s message, it brought people from all walks of life together, with art as the unifier.

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts was filled with music and meaning today for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr celebration. One of the centerpieces, a mural set up by young people from Artists for Humanity, showing Dr. King in the lead.

“They’re marching for justice, peace and freedom,” said one little girl. Another added, “It means we have freedom and peace for a specific reason, and this person is how we got it.”

Everyone became an artist with each person contributing color to a small portion of the mural.

The King mural being colored at the Museum of Fine Arts. (WBZ-TV)

The King mural being colored at the Museum of Fine Arts. (WBZ-TV)

“When I look at the picture I see a lot of power and strength,” said one participant.

“I think when you make art with people there’s a sense of shared love, which is the essence of Dr. King,” said another.

For the past 14 years, the MFA event has been sponsored by Citizens Bank.

“Art is a tremendous way to get children to think about the world around them, and their own possibilities, and that’s what today is all about,” says Jerry Sargent, the bank’s president.

A mural honoring Martin Luther King Jr at the Museum of Fine Arts. (WBZ-TV)

A mural honoring Martin Luther King Jr at the Museum of Fine Arts. (WBZ-TV)

Hundreds of people joined in, and with the final strokes, a vibrant message burst off the canvas, King leading a march with the words “Freedom,” “Justice” and “Peace” standing out boldly.

“I just say it would showcase a sense of unity and community,” said one participant.

“I think it’s like hope. We’re building towards a better Boston, a better world,” added another.

The mural will be on display at Boston City Hall. The museum has commemorated MLK day for about 20 years.

 

