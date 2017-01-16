WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Sleet, Rain Tuesday PM | Forecast | BlogWeather App

STEM-Themed MLK Day Of Service At Boston Latin

January 16, 2017 6:05 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Boston Cares, Boston Latin, Day of Service, Martin Luther King Day, STEM learning kits

BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, more than 750 volunteers from all over the city packed Boston Latin School’s gym and cafeteria.

They join forces through Boston Cares, an agency that helps schools and non-profits fulfill their mission. The main focus today is creating science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning aides for Boston students and building beds for homeless children.

It’s a community coming together in honor of the civil rights leader who epitomized unity, justice and service.

A science project being worked on during the MLK Day of Service at Boston Latin. (WBZ-TV)

A science project being worked on during the MLK Day of Service at Boston Latin. (WBZ-TV)

“Those are for children who don’t have a bed to sleep in and we are working with Boston public schools homelessness resource to make sure twin beds get to the kids that need them,” Boston Cares Executive Director Patrice Keegan said.

Easton Hill says this is the 7th year he’s been volunteering for MLK Day. Now he’s got his three children involved.

“We want to ensure that people are not judged by their skin, but content of character and in order to know the content, we have to know each other and know each other more,” Hill said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says MLK Day is not just about giving back.

“It’s not just about service. It’s about remembering the legacy of Dr. King. I think more today more than ever, his legacy is more important to all of us because of the struggles he went through and we don’t want to go back,” Walsh said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

More from Paul Burton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia