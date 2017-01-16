STEM-Themed MLK Day Of Service At Boston Latin

BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday, more than 750 volunteers from all over the city packed Boston Latin School’s gym and cafeteria.

They join forces through Boston Cares, an agency that helps schools and non-profits fulfill their mission. The main focus today is creating science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning aides for Boston students and building beds for homeless children.

It’s a community coming together in honor of the civil rights leader who epitomized unity, justice and service.

“Those are for children who don’t have a bed to sleep in and we are working with Boston public schools homelessness resource to make sure twin beds get to the kids that need them,” Boston Cares Executive Director Patrice Keegan said.

Easton Hill says this is the 7th year he’s been volunteering for MLK Day. Now he’s got his three children involved.

“We want to ensure that people are not judged by their skin, but content of character and in order to know the content, we have to know each other and know each other more,” Hill said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says MLK Day is not just about giving back.

“It’s not just about service. It’s about remembering the legacy of Dr. King. I think more today more than ever, his legacy is more important to all of us because of the struggles he went through and we don’t want to go back,” Walsh said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports