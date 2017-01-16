UMass-Boston Chancellor Motley Speaks About Stabbing Outside Stoughton Home

STOUGHTON (CBS) — “I was scared,” says Dr. Keith Motley, when he learned there had been an incident at his home while he and his wife were on vacation in Jamaica.

Dr. Motley is the chancellor of UMass-Boston.

Saturday night, Motley’s two daughters, ages 17 and 20, were at the family home to watch the Patriots. Other people showed up.

Then, about 2:30 Sunday morning, a 20-year-old family friend was stabbed outside the home.

“Someone’s going to be found out. That someone was out here lurking and couldn’t come into whatever these children were trying to do,” Motley said about the stabbing suspect.

“Yes, there were adults here,” says Dr. Motley. “My in-laws were here, along with other adults,” he continued.

Neighbors say there’s never been any kind of trouble at the Motley home in the past.

The 20-year-old is still hospitalized. No arrests have been made yet. Police came to the Motley home today as part of their investigation.

The UMass-Boston defended his family Monday afternoon.

“Let them continue to be good kids. That’s it,” Motley told reporters.