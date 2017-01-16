Jay Talking Travel: Italy-Vernazza And The Wave

Vernazza, Italy is a Lilliputian village in the Cinque Terre region that clings to a steep rocky coast. It is very exposed to rough weather and there are warnings alerting visitors to beware the breakers that hit the sea wall and rocks. The main street is steps away from serious waves.

I wanted to show you just how fragile the hamlet is, so I walked from the main street through a short natural tunnel to catch a breaker exploding on the rocks. Well, I caught one all right, and it was a bit too big and too fast for me, as you will see.