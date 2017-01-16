Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet, Rain Tuesday PM | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Jay Talking Travel: Italy-Vernazza And The Wave

January 16, 2017 9:56 PM By Bradley Jay
Filed Under: Bradley Jay, Italy, Jay Talking, Sea, Vernazza, Wave

Vernazza, Italy is a Lilliputian village in the Cinque Terre region that clings to a steep rocky coast. It is very exposed to rough weather and there are warnings alerting visitors to beware the breakers that hit the sea wall and rocks. The main street is steps away from serious waves.

I wanted to show you just how fragile the hamlet is, so I walked from the main street through a short natural tunnel to catch a breaker exploding on the rocks. Well, I caught one all right, and it was a bit too big and too fast for me, as you will see.

More from Bradley Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia