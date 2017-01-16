Police: Coyote Attacks, Kills Dog In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Authorities in the Rocky Neck area are warning residents to watch their pets carefully after police say a dog was killed in the yard of a home while its owner was inside Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the Sumac Lane home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They said the dog was on a fixed leash.

They searched the area, but could not find the coyote.

Rocky Neck resident Mark Olsen told WBZ-TV the dog was a poodle that belonged to his 75-year-old mother. He said the dog was out for about five minutes when the coyote attacked.

According to Olsen, his mother and sister tried to save the dog–but they had to hide in their car when the coyote came after them.

Olsen said his family had seen three or four coyotes in the area recently. He said they are getting more brazen, and that he and his neighbors are worried for the safety of children in the area.

In a release Monday, Gloucester Police and the Mass. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife offered several tips to help residents prevent coyote attacks, including securing garbage, keeping bird feeders clean, and using loud noises, bright lights, or water sprayed from a hose to scare the animals away.

Police said that Environmental Police and Animal Control officers were monitoring the Rocky Neck area Monday, and said anyone who spots a coyote should call Animal Control.