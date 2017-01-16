Store Clerk Pelted With Oranges During Would-Be Robbery

Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet, Rain Tuesday PM | Forecast | BlogWeather App

January 16, 2017 11:15 PM By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under: Brockton, Fruit, Ken MacLeod, Robbery

BROCKTON (CBS) — Through a translator, Jose Velasquez said he felt fortunate to stare down the barrel of a gun and only get hit by an orange.

Just before closing time on Sunday, Velasquez was manning the counter at Chicho’s Convenience Store when a masked gunman barged in demanding cash.

Jose Velasquez was pelted by fruit during a robbery. (WBZ-TV)

“I said, ‘no, I’m not going to open the register,'” Velzasquez said. “And then he said, ‘if you don’t give me your money then I’m going to kill you.”

Velasquez is also a local pastor and he harnessed that skill in declining to surrender the money.

Chicho's in Brockton was nearly victim to a robbery. (WBZ-TV)

“I said ‘in the name of Jesus Christ, you’re not going to do anything to me.'”

With that, Velasquez shooed the intruder toward the door and past the big basket of citrus. That’s when oranges started flying. One missed, but the other hit Velasquez in the eye.

When the would-be robber stepped outside, Velasquez locked the door and called police who are now reviewing store surveillance for the gunman and a lookout.

 

More from Ken MacLeod
