Weather Alert: Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Coming Tuesday EveningIt is not expected to be a blockbuster storm but sufficient amounts of snow with some areas of sleet and freezing rain will cause problems on the roads.

Springsteen Cover Band Catches Heat Over Trump Inauguration EventBruce Springsteen is giving President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration the Pennsylvania Avenue freeze-out, but his songs will be performed by a cover band nearby on New Jersey Avenue.

PBS Awaits Trump's Impact On Funding For Public BroadcastingPBS is waiting, but not quietly, to see what the Trump administration's impact on public broadcasting and its federal funding may be.

Medford Man Arrested In Robbery Of Chipotle With Hypodermic NeedlePolice say Horani robbed the Chipotle on Newport Avenue around 5:39 p.m. last Tuesday, threatening to stab the cashier with the needle before fleeing.