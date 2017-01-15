WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Vince Wilfork: ‘I Think I Have Played My Last NFL Football Game’

January 15, 2017 2:09 AM
Filed Under: Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Sports News, Vince Wilfork

BOSTON (CBS) — As the Patriots walked off the Gillette Stadium field victorious on Saturday, dispatching the Houston Texans 34-16 in the AFC Divisional Round, Vince Wilfork stood and soaked the atmosphere in.

The Texans nose tackle saluted the crowd he once called his own as they chanted his name. His season is over, and there’s a good chance his NFL career is too after 13 seasons.

The 35-year-old had hinted that retirement could be in his near future at the end of the regular season. He will take some time to decompress after Saturday’s defeat before making a final decision, it sounds like Vince Wilfork is done playing football.

“I will take my time and think about it, but I think I have played my last NFL football game,” he told reporters after Houston’s 34-16 loss. “I will take the time and do my due diligence and sit back and see if I really want to retire and all of that stuff. We’ll see. I don’t know how long that will take. I will see.

“It doesn’t change the fact I enjoyed every bit of my career,” he continued. “I enjoyed 11 great years in New England. I enjoyed two great years in Texas with these teammates, unbelievable teammates. I couldn’t have any better teammates, from both organizations. And you talk about the organizations themselves, top of the class.”

Asked if it was special that his final game may have come against his former team, Wilfork didn’t need many words to describe the feeling.

“It’s never special to lose,” he said.

Wilfork played 11 seasons for the New England Patriots after being a first-round pick out of Miami in 2004, anchoring some of New England’s most impressive defensive units. He won Super Bowls to start and end his Patriots career, earning five Pro Bowl nods along the way to go with a First-Team All Pro honor in 2012.

It’s fitting that his last game may come at Gillette Stadium, with Patriots fans sending him off into retirement with a bouquet cheers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia