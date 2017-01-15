Pet Parade: Greyhound Friends Of Hopkinton

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Greyhound Friends of Hopkinton were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Wayland has a sort of sad look about him, but he has a lot of energy. He needs a fenced yard and an active family. He’s very sweet, loves car rides, and is great with other dogs. He just needs to learn some more leash manners!

Carly is a little timid, but she would do well with another self-confident dog or a family that could help her out of her shell.

Medusa has a ton of energy, so she might not do well with younger kids.

For more information, visit Greyhoundfds.org.