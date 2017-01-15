Warren, Walsh Hold Rally For Obamacare At Faneuil Hall

January 15, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Faneuil Hall, Marty Walsh, Obamacare, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — Led by Mayor Marty Walsh and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, hundreds packed Faneuil Hall’s Sam Adams Park Sunday afternoon to voice their support for Obamacare–and their disdain for President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to repeal and replace it.

“The right to healthcare is human right, and in 2017, that right is being threatened,” Mayor Walsh said.

Sen. Warren told the crowd the Affordable Care Act stops insurance companies from denying coverage to the 2.9 million people in Massachusetts with preexisting conditions.

“For eight years, Republicans  have complained about healthcare in America and blamed President Obama, but one thing they never did was lift a single finger to make healthcare better,” Warren said.

During the rally, Boston resident Sarah Grohe told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton that Obamacare is helping to save her mother who is still battling cancer.

“Halfway through her first round of chemo, my mom’s insurance was gone,” Grohe said. “The Affordable Care Act is working for millions of Americans. Our future depends on it. My mom’s life depends on it.”

Senator Ed Markey said Massachusetts is state that knows how to fight back and win.

“I think in a few weeks the Patriots will be raising their fifth Super Bowl and we will have beaten back the Republican attempt to override Obamacare,” Markey said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports

Comments

One Comment

