Cardinal O'Malley Appointed To Vatican Office That Reviews Abuse CasesPope Francis has appointed Boston's Archbishop, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, to the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith--a move church officials say will expand his global involvement in the prevention of clergy sex abuse.

Driver Killed In Mansfield Crash That Left Car In FlamesPolice say a preliminary investigation found that the driver crashed after failing to negotiate a bend in the road.

Keller @ Large: State Rep. Geoff Diehl On Trump's WinThis coming Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States--and it'll be a happy day for former co-chairman of the Trump Campaign in Massachusetts, State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Embraces Role As A Top Democratic Foil To TrumpDonald Trump's election has propelled Sen. Elizabeth Warren into an even sharper partisan spotlight as she embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to the Republican president-elect.