Lawrence Men Arrested With Fighting Roosters

STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Four men from Lawrence were arrested early Sunday after an alert State Police trooper found fighting roosters hidden in their vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police say the trooper stopped a car at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge after it didn’t move over for an ambulance with its lights and siren on.

When the trooper looked inside the vehicle, he saw things moving under the seats.

He discovered three roosters there. Two were so badly hurt that the trooper thought they were dead.

An initial investigation by police revealed the roosters had participated in a New Jersey cockfight.

State Police identified the men as 26-year-old Winton Hernandez, 54-year-old Cesareo Ruiz, 22-year-old William Morales and 23-year-old Erick Lora-Lopez.

The men were booked on animal cruelty, animal fighting-keeping or promoting and other charges. They were later released on 500 dollars bail each.

The roosters are recovering at Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Grafton.