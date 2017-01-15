WBZ4[1]
Keller @ Large: State Rep. Geoff Diehl On Trump’s Win

January 15, 2017 11:03 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, GOP, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) — This coming Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States–and it’ll be a happy day for former co-chairman of the Trump Campaign in Massachusetts, State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman.

Rep. Diehl sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to discuss Trump’s win. To Keller’s point that Trump comes into office with the lowest approval rating of any incoming president, Diehl said there’s “nowhere to go but up.”

“The fact of the matter is, he’s the president, we need to come to grips with that,” said Diehl. “States like Massachusetts, including our senior senator, need to come to grips with, he is going to be leading the country for four years, best to start working with him to make sure that we are taken care of as far as when we do the transfer from Obamacare to whatever the next iteration of healthcare is going to be, to a lot of issues, of course making sure jobs in Massachusetts are protected.”

Keller asked Diehl what he’d like to see Trump do to heal the wounds of the campaign, to which the state representative said he’d like to see Trump be more willing to work with the other party than Barack Obama was at the beginning of his first term.

“He had the House and Senate when he first entered office, and basically steamrolled the Affordable Care Act right over the top of Republicans, not allowing them to have their input in some parts of their parts of the law they wanted to see implemented,” said Diehl. “I think Donald Trump is going to understand that no law stands unless you include both parties in the decision-making.”

But with some of our state’s congressional delagation among the harshest critics of the new president, what does Trump’s inauguration mean for Massachusetts?

“I think Donald Trump looks at Massachusetts and says, ‘I need to make sure I get a better relationship, I don’t want to have the same election results maybe four years from now,'” said Diehl.

The two talked more about what to expect from Trump’s presidency, and so-called “sanctuary cities” in the Commonwealth.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.

