Robb: Isaiah Thomas Denies Family Trash Talk Accusation From Dennis Schroder

By Brian Robb, CBS Boston January 15, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: accusations, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Dennis Schroder, Isaiah Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas forcefully denied accusations made by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder that the Celtics point guard insulted Schroder’s mother during Friday’s game.

The allegation by Schroder stole some of the headlines from Thomas, who scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter during a thrilling a 103-101 victory in Atlanta.

“I’m playing basketball,” Schroder said after the game. “If he thinks that he got to curse at my mom or say some dumb stuff about my family, that has nothing to do with basketball. That’s his choice. I’ve got too much class for that. Next one, we are going to get it.”

During Sunday’s practice, the 5-foot-9 All-Star made a point of responding to the claim and ripping Schroder for the insinuation that he would engage in that kind of trash talk.

“I don’t talk about nobody’s moms. I don’t cuss at nobody’s moms,” Thomas told reporters in Waltham. “And I don’t talk about people’s families. So whatever he said, that’s a 100 percent lie. And he knows that. Because I always say keep it hoop. When it comes to basketball I talk about basketball. And I’m going to trash talk, and I’m going to compete.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to make my team win a game. But I don’t bring parents in it. I don’t bring family. I don’t even know his mom to curse at her like he said I did, or whatever he’s lying about. From this point on, I don’t even want to talk about Dennis Schroder because he’s not even on the level that I’m trying to be on. And I’m not even focused on him anymore.”

Schroder and Thomas have a history of bad blood, dating back to last year’s postseason series. The Celtics guard made contact with Schroder’s head as he ran down the floor in Game 3 of the series. Thomas was fined, but not suspended for the incident.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7ryG82bl6M

The latest comments by Thomas should only add fuel to the fire to the pair of remaining matchups between the Eastern Conference rivals. While the 27-year-old guard likes to banter with opponents on the court, he was passionate about defending himself from what he considered an accusation that damaged his reputation.

“It’s disrespectful to my character because I don’t ever go there,” Thomas added. “And my mom called me that night too mad and saying, ‘Why would you?’ And she knows I don’t go there. Like I said, when it comes to basketball it’s strictly basketball. It’s not about anybody’s family or anybody’s parents because I wouldn’t want them to do that to mine.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia