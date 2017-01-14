‘You’re On!’: Charlie Baker Places Friendly Wagor With Texas Governor Over Patriots Game

BOSTON (CBS) – Many fans in New England are confident with the Patriots head into their playoff opener against the Houston Texans as heavy favorites. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is one of them.

Baker kept up with recent tradition and made a friendly wager with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over Saturday night’s game.

I've already bet @GovWalker. What about you, @MassGovernor? I'll put Texas BBQ on the line that the @HoustonTexans beat the @Patriots. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 13, 2017

If the Patriots win, Abbott will send a Texas BBQ platter to Baker.

But if the Texans pull off the upset, Baker will be sending an order of Boston Cream Pie cupcakes from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh traditionally makes friendly wagers with opposing mayors, but he hasn’t yet said if that’s the case again this year.