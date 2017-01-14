Robert Kraft, Patriots Grant Hingham Teen’s Wish With Tickets And Honorary Captain-ship For Playoff Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — He’s 17 years old and a huge patriots fan, so it was a real treat for Spencer Riley of Hingham to tour the hall at Patriot Place. He’s been battling lymphoma, and thanks to Make A Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Spencer is getting his wish to go to tonight’s Pats playoff game.

It was better than just tickets for the game, though. Spencer, his pals and his dad got a personal meeting with Robert Kraft. Kraft told Spencer he will serve as honorary captain and will be on the field for the coin toss.

“We’re going to ask you if you’d be kind enough. Do you feel lucky today? Would you give this coin to the referee?” Kraft asked. “And hopefully we win the toss.”

Then came a tour of the inner sanctum where the Superbowl trophies reside. Posing for pictures with the boss is a dream come true

“This is amazing,” Spencer said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting this. Thank you very much. I’ll bring you some good luck with the coin.”

Kraft said it’s an honor to have Spencer at the game and offered a few words of encouragement.

“Let’s kick some butt,” Kraft said, smiling.

For Spencer’s dad, Sean Riley, he hopes the night is nothing but a good time.

“I’m hoping that he has a really good time tonight and takes everything off his mind, and really enjoys the Patriots winning,” he said.