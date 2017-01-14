Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell Reportedly Out Versus Texans

January 14, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Malcolm Mitchell, NFL, Patriots, Patriots Injuries

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots enter the playoffs this year in good shape as it pertains to health. But they’ll be without one player who has made key contributions throughout the season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, rookie wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell will be out for Saturday’s game versus the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for the game after he was limited in practice all week.

In his rookie season, Mitchell racked up 401 yards and four touchdowns as he established himself as a reliable target for Tom Brady.

Without Mitchell, the Patriots wide receiving corps will feature Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Michael Floyd and Danny Amendola, who missed the last month of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

