Patriots-Texans AFC Divisional Round Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Pregame — 6:15 p.m.: Finally, a football game.

The postseason has arrived at Gillette Stadium, as the top-seeded Patriots will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. New England has won their last five Divisional Round games, and have suffered just three postseason losses on the Gillette Stadium field.

The Patriots are heavy favorites in this one with some places giving them as many as 17 points, and for good reason. New England beat up on the Texans 27-0 back in Week 3 in Foxboro, when Jacoby Brissett was taking snaps at quarterback. The New England defense has molded into shape and are even better now, finishing the top team in the NFL in terms of points allowed, and they just so happen to have some guy named Tom Brady under center this time around.

This will be Brady’s 32nd career playoff game, which is just incredible. He’s essentially played two extra seasons throughout his career. He’s pretty good against just about everyone, but he’s been even better against the Texans in Foxboro, tossing nine touchdowns and no interceptions in their three match ups. The Texans may have the top defense in terms of yards allowed, but Brady and company should be able to put up some points tonight.

The Texans have also never won a road playoff game, and they’ve never won at Gillette Stadium in four tries.

With a victory tonight, the Pats will be off to their sixth straight AFC Championship game, which would be a new NFL record. It would also be their 30th postseason win in franchise history, joining the Cowboys, Packers, Steelers and 49ers as the only NFL franchises to hit that mark.

So sit back, relax and countdown to kickoff with us, and stick around for all the updates throughout the game and plenty of analysis and reaction after. You can see all the action on WBZ-TV and hear it on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the Patriots — with full postgame shows on both stations when the clock hits zero.