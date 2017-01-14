Police Urge Patriots Fans To ‘Do Your Job,’ Use Designated Driver

BOSTON (CBS) – Local police departments are using a popular Bill Belichick slogan to urge Patriots fans to drive safely after watching the team in the playoffs Saturday night.

Concord and Dover Police were among the departments using the phrase “Do Your Job” to ask Patriots fans to use a designated driver.

Patriots will do their job! We will do ours! Plan ahead don't drink or use marijuana and drive Enjoy the game! #GoPats @Patriots #DoYourJob https://t.co/EeXXLMvZv2 — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) January 14, 2017

The Patriots and Texans play at Gillette Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

“While the Patriots are finalizing their game plan, #DoYourJob and designate a sober driver to get home safely after tonight’s game,” Dover Police tweeted.