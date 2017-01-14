Celtics @ 7: Does Isaiah Thomas Belong In MVP Conversation?

BOSTON (CBS) – The Celtics finished off a busy 3-1 week with a 103-101 win Friday in Al Horford’s return to Atlanta, but Isaiah Thomas stole the show once again with 13 fourth quarter points.

The All-Star guard leads the NBA with an average of 9.9 points in the fourth this year, the league’s highest total since 1996 – or earlier!

Saturday’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub examined Thomas’s final quarter contributions this year and how that stacks up against Paul Pierce in his prime, and host Adam Kaufman and CBSBoston.com’s Brian Robb debated which player they’d rather have in the closing moments of a game.

The program also discussed whether Thomas belongs in the MVP conversation and whether the Celts will pony up the necessary cash to keep him long-term.

Enjoy an extended edition of the show below!

