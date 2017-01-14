WATCH: Dion Lewis Scores First Two Career Playoff TDs In First Quarter Vs Texans

Bryan Altman

It’s been a trying season for Patriots’ running back Dion Lewis, but the dual-threat running back is fully healthy now and made his presence felt immediately in his first ever playoff game on Saturday night.

After the Patriots’ defense forced the Texans into a three-and-out to start the game, Tom Brady and the offense got to work, moving down the field with relative ease.

A 30-yard pass interference penalty combined with a 22-yard connection to Chris Hogan put that Patriots at the Texans’ 13-yard line and from there Lewis did the rest.

Brady fed Lewis the ball in the left flat and Lewis used his speed to streak down the sideline and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game to give the Patriots an early 7-0 lead.

Then, after the Texans cut the Patriots’ lead to 7-3, Lewis struck again.

On the ensuing kickoff, Lewis took it to the house for 98-yards to give the Patriots a 14-3 lead over the Texans without Brady and the offense even having to step foot on the field. The kick return was the longest in Patriots postseason history for a touchdown.

After tearing his ACL in Week 9 of the 2015 season, Lewis remained on the PUP list until Nov. 20 of 2016, when he was finally activated for the Patriots’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lewis hasn’t returned to his usual workload just yet, but him merely being on the team’s active roster is a big deal for New England.

In fact, the Patriots have never lost a game in which Lewis has been on the field, so suffice it to say that the RB is a major difference-maker when he’s healthy and contributing.