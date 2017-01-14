Search Continues For Suspects After 16-Year-Old Killed In Chelsea Shooting

CHELSEA (CBS) – Police say the investigation into the shooting death of a 16-year-old Chelsea resident remains “very active” as they search for the suspects who also injured a second teenager.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Chelsea Police responded to a shooting in the hallway of a building in the area of Shurtleff and Bellingham Streets.

A 16-year-old suffered fatal injuries, while a 15-year-old was shot in the foot. Police have not released the identities of either victim.

The 15-year-old was treated and released from an area hospital.

Police continue searching for the suspects and are asking for the public’s help.

Investigators released a picture of a car that was seen after the shooting. The vehicle was seen in heavy traffic backing up and turning down Grove Street, a one way street, against traffic.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Chelsea Police at (617) 466-4880 or the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at (617) 727-8817.